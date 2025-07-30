Preliminary GDP in France expanded 0.70% in Q2 over the same quarter of the previous year.
GDP expanded 0.30% in Q2 over the previous quarter.
ETFs: (NYSEARCA:EWQ)
Currency: (EUR:USD)
More on France
- EWQ: French Equities In A Global Context
- EWQ: France Still Attractive, And The Chart Now Setting Up
- European indexes rebound as focus shifts to corporate earnings, FTSE 100 logs record high
- EU and U.S. form “metals alliance” to tackle common problem of Chinese “illegal subsidies
- Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating on iShares MSCI France ETF