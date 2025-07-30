HSBC’s Swiss private bank is said to be under investigation in France and Switzerland

Jul. 30, 2025 3:10 AM ETHSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) StockBy: Arundhati Sarkar, SA News Editor
HSBC Bank signs

whitemay

  • HSBC Holdings' (NYSE:HSBC) Swiss private bank is reportedly being investigated by local and French law enforcement agencies over its involvement in alleged money laundering.
  • The investigations are at an early stage, and authorities are examining potential offenses related to what the

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About HSBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HSBC--
HSBC Holdings plc

Trending Analysis

Trending News