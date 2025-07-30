Strategy buys $2.4B in bitcoins using proceeds from preferred stock sale

Jul. 30, 2025 2:35 AM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) StockBTC-USDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) said on Tuesday it has acquired around $2.4 billion worth of bitcoins, using funds from the sale of its new preferred stock, STRC.

The company announced the closing of its initial public offering of 28,011,111 shares of Variable Rate

