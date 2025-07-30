Telefonica S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.02, revenue of €8.95B; reaffirms FY25 outlook

- Telefonica S.A. press release (NYSE:TEF): Q2 GAAP EPS of €0.02.
- Revenue of €8.95B (-3.8% Y/Y).
Outlook 2025guidance(organic) • Revenue:organicgrowthy-o-y(H125+1.5%) • EBITDA:organicgrowthy-o-y (H125+0.8%) • EBITDAaL-CapEx:organicgrowthy-o-y (H125-0.2%) • CapEx/Sales:<12.5%organic(H12511.1%) • FCF:similarto2024(FCFcontinuingoperationsH125€291m) • Leveragereduction(Jun-252.78x).
Shareholderremunerationconfirmedfor2025: Secondtrancheof2024dividendof€0.15pershareincashwaspaidthe19thofJune2025. 2025dividendof€0.30pershareincashwillbepaidthe18thofDecember2025(€0.15)andJune2026(€0.15).