Telefonica S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.02, revenue of €8.95B; reaffirms FY25 outlook

  • Telefonica S.A. press release (NYSE:TEF): Q2 GAAP EPS of €0.02.
  • Revenue of €8.95B (-3.8% Y/Y).
  • Outlook 2025guidance(organic) • Revenue:organicgrowthy-o-y(H125+1.5%) • EBITDA:organicgrowthy-o-y (H125+0.8%) • EBITDAaL-CapEx:organicgrowthy-o-y (H125-0.2%) • CapEx/Sales:<12.5%organic(H12511.1%) • FCF:similarto2024(FCFcontinuingoperationsH125€291m) • Leveragereduction(Jun-252.78x).
  • Shareholderremunerationconfirmedfor2025: Secondtrancheof2024dividendof€0.15pershareincashwaspaidthe19thofJune2025. 2025dividendof€0.30pershareincashwillbepaidthe18thofDecember2025(€0.15)andJune2026(€0.15).

