- SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.86 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $1.46B (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Organic Daily Sales were flat.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $226.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 60 basis points to 15.5%.
SiteOne Landscape misses top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms FY25 outlook
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About SITE Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|SITE
|-
|-
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.