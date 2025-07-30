SiteOne Landscape misses top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms FY25 outlook

Jul. 30, 2025 6:08 AM ETSiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • SiteOne Landscape press release (NYSE:SITE): Q2 GAAP EPS of $2.86 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $1.46B (+3.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Organic Daily Sales were flat.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 8% to $226.7 million; Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 60 basis points to 15.5%.

