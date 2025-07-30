GE HealthCare Technologies Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.14, revenue of $5B beats by $30M

  • GE HealthCare Technologies press release (NASDAQ:GEHC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.06 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $5B (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Revenues of $5.0 billion increased 3% reported and 2% on an Organic basis year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by strength in the U.S. and Europe, the Middle

