United Therapeutics GAAP EPS of $6.41 misses by $0.51, revenue of $798.6M misses by $5.05M

Jul. 30, 2025 6:31 AM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • United Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:UTHR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $6.41 misses by $0.51.
  • Revenue of $798.6M (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $5.05M.
  • Record total revenue of $799 million, reflecting 12 percent growth over the second quarter of 2024 and 12 consecutive quarters of

