Entergy Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.11

Jul. 30, 2025 6:35 AM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR) StockBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Entergy press release (NYSE:ETR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.11.
  • For second quarter 2025, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $599 million, or $1.34 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.
  • Entergy updated its four-year capital plan and 2027–2028 adjusted EPS outlooks.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ETR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETR--
Entergy Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News