- Entergy press release (NYSE:ETR): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.11.
- For second quarter 2025, the Utility business reported earnings attributable to Entergy Corporation of $599 million, or $1.34 per share, on an as-reported and an adjusted basis.
- Entergy updated its four-year capital plan and 2027–2028 adjusted EPS outlooks.
