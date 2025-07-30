- Columbus McKinnon press release (NASDAQ:CMCO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $235.9M (-1.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.02M.
- Orders of $258.6 million increased 2% driven by an 8% increase in project-related orders.
- Backlog of $360.1 million increased $67.3 million
Columbus McKinnon beats top-line and bottom-line estimates; reaffirms FY25 outlook
