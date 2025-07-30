- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) declares $0.40/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.55%
- Payable Aug. 29; for shareholders of record Aug. 13; ex-div Aug. 13.
- See STNG Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
