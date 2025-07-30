Scorpio Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.35, revenue of $230.23M beats by $13.66M

Jul. 30, 2025 6:48 AM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Scorpio Tankers press release (NYSE:STNG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.35.
  • Revenue of $230.23M (-39.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.66M.
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased by $150.7 million to $222.8 million, from $373.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. 

