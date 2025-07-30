Scorpio Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.35, revenue of $230.23M beats by $13.66M

- Scorpio Tankers press release (NYSE:STNG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.41 beats by $0.35.
- Revenue of $230.23M (-39.5% Y/Y) beats by $13.66M.
- TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2025 decreased by $150.7 million to $222.8 million, from $373.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024.
More on Scorpio Tankers
- Scorpio Tankers Q1 2025: Reducing Debt, Boosting Cash, And Still Undervalued
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Scorpio Tankers Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
- Mideast Gulf VLCC freight rates cut in half as ceasefire holds