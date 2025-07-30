- Amerigo Resources press release (OTCQX:ARREF): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.05.
- Revenue of $50.8M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Q2-2025 Net Income of $7.5 million
- Robust EBITDA of $17.8 million and Free Cash Flow to Equity1 of $6.5 million
- Amerigo Resources reports Q2 copper production of 15.5M lbs, molybdenum at 0.39M lbs
