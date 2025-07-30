Leonardo DRS Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02, revenue of $829M beats by $1.54M

Jul. 30, 2025 7:45 AM ETLeonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Leonardo DRS press release (NASDAQ:DRS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $829M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.54M.
  • Bookings: $853 million (book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x)
  • Backlog: $8.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year

  • 2025 Guidance

    Leonardo DRS is revising the

