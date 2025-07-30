- Leonardo DRS press release (NASDAQ:DRS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.23 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $829M (+10.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.54M.
- Bookings: $853 million (book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x)
- Backlog: $8.6 billion, up 9% year-over-year
2025 Guidance
2025 Guidance
