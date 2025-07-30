- Gates Industrial press release (NYSE:GTES): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $883.7M (-0.2% Y/Y) beats by $8.28M.
The Company is raising its full year guidance for 2025. Specifically, the company anticipates the following:
- Core sales growth
