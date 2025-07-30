Federal Signal Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.11, revenue of $565M beats by $27.76M

Jul. 30, 2025 8:04 AM ETFederal Signal Corporation (FSS) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Federal Signal press release (NYSE:FSS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $565M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $27.76M.
  • Raises 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion vs $2.05B consensus, from the prior range of $2.02

