- Federal Signal press release (NYSE:FSS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.17 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $565M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $27.76M.
- Raises 2025 net sales outlook to a new range of $2.07 billion to $2.13 billion vs $2.05B consensus, from the prior range of $2.02
