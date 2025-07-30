Enlight names Leviatan as CEO; Yavetz to become Executive Chairman

Jul. 30, 2025 9:25 AM ETEnlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Installing solar panels, Renewable energy clean and good environment.

bombermoon/iStock via Getty Images

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) said Wednesday that co-founder and current CEO Gilad Yavetz will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, while appointing former 3M executive Adi Leviatan as its next CEO, effective October 1.

Leviatan brings more than two

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ENLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENLT--
Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd

Trending Analysis

Trending News