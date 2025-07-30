EnergyEnlight names Leviatan as CEO; Yavetz to become Executive ChairmanJul. 30, 2025 9:25 AM ETEnlight Renewable Energy Ltd (ENLT) StockBy: Carl Surran, SA News EditorPlay(1min)bombermoon/iStock via Getty ImagesEnlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) said Wednesday that co-founder and current CEO Gilad Yavetz will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board, while appointing former 3M executive Adi Leviatan as its next CEO, effective October 1. Leviatan brings more than twoRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About ENLT StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgENLT--Enlight Renewable Energy LtdTrending AnalysisTrending News