- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) has restructured its previously announced $8M private placement with D. Boral Capital, originally dated April 14, 2025.
- The revised terms eliminate both the Series A and Series B common stock warrants, significantly reducing potential dilution and addressing the concerns raised by the NASDAQ Hearings Panel.
- Overall, the potential dilution to shareholders has been reduced by approximately 70%.
- SGBX +10.69% premarket to $0.6752.
- Source: Press Release
Safe & Green Holdings restructures $8M private placement
|Safe & Green Holdings Corp.