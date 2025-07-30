Safe & Green Holdings restructures $8M private placement

Jul. 30, 2025 9:11 AM ETSafe & Green Holdings Corp. (SGBX) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) has restructured its previously announced $8M private placement with D. Boral Capital, originally dated April 14, 2025.
  • The revised terms eliminate both the Series A and Series B common stock warrants, significantly reducing potential dilution and addressing the concerns raised by the NASDAQ Hearings Panel.
  • Overall, the potential dilution to shareholders has been reduced by approximately 70%.
  • SGBX +10.69% premarket to $0.6752.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About SGBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGBX--
Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Trending Analysis

Trending News