Here are the major earnings after the close Thursday

Earnings NewsHere are the major earnings after the close ThursdayJul. 31, 2025 10:00 AM ETAAPL, EIX, ES, AMZN, DLB, OLED, EGO, ATR, AXTI, COHU, FHI, EMN, BZH, ADC, CVCO, FRFHF, DXC, ATEC, CLX, RMD, CPT, COLM, BJRI, CORT, SID, AJG, OHI, BIO, RGA, PRO, OPK, SM, ROG, RIOT, CACC, AETUF, FBIN, CUBE, OFS, AMH, EXPI, BHR, FIVN, BOOT, APPF, BE, PRDO, PK, FND, ROKU, COIN, NVST, PCOR, RKT, ENVX, BTE, RDDTBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News EditorPlay(2min)Major earnings expected after the bell on Thursday include: Apple (AAPL) Amazon.com (AMZN) Roku (ROKU) Coinbase Global (COIN) Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Other earnings slated for release after Thursday's close include: ADC, OTCPK:AETUF, AJG, AMH,