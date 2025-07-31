Here are the major earnings after the close Thursday

Jul. 31, 2025 10:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

Major earnings expected after the bell on Thursday include:

  • Apple (AAPL)
  • Amazon.com (AMZN)
  • Roku (ROKU)
  • Coinbase Global (COIN)
  • Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

Other earnings slated for release after Thursday's close include:

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Trending Analysis

Trending News