- Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) declares $0.21/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 3.65%
- Payable Sept. 23; for shareholders of record Sept. 12; ex-div Sept. 12.
- See SHOO Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Steven Madden
- Steven Madden Got Cheaper But Is Not Pricing Much Disruption To The U.S. Consumer
- Steven Madden: Cautious Outlook, But International Expansion Offers Promise
- Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Steven Madden falls 7% after missing estimates for tariff-disrupted quarter
- Steve Madden gains a bull at Citigroup on shifting trends, 'dupes' popularity