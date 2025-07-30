- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) declares $0.07/share quarterly dividend, 40% increase from prior dividend of $0.05.
- Forward yield 2.62%
- Payable Sept. 12; for shareholders of record Aug. 29; ex-div Aug. 29.
- See ASC Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Ardmore Shipping
- Ardmore Shipping: Without Repurchases, A Takeover Would Be Better - Rating Downgrade
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation
- Ardmore Shipping Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
- SA analyst downgrades: SHOP, RCL, KGC, NEWT, ONON, ASC