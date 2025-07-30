ConsumerAmazon to pay up to $25M to access New York Times content for its AI projectJul. 30, 2025 10:45 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock, NYT StockGOOG, GOOGLBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor1 CommentPlay(1min)mizoulaAmazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will pay around $20M to $25M in licensing fees per year to The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) to gain access to the news publisher's content under a multiyear AI deal, sources familiar with the matter told Recommended For YouRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgNYTNYT--AMZNAMZN--1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News