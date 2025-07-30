HealthcareBD gets FDA nod for rapid COVID-19 testJul. 30, 2025 10:54 AM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) StockBy: Nilanjana Basu, SA News EditorPlay(<1min)Hache/E+ via Getty Images BD (NYSE:BDX) said that it has got U.S. FDA approval for the BD Veritor System for SARS-CoV-2, a test to detect COVID-19 antigens. In September 2020, the FDA granted the device an emergency use authorization. The new clearance will eventually Recommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About BDX StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgBDX--Becton, Dickinson and CompanyTrending AnalysisTrending News