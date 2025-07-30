BD gets FDA nod for rapid COVID-19 test

  • BD (NYSE:BDX) said that it has got U.S. FDA approval for the BD Veritor System for SARS-CoV-2, a test to detect COVID-19 antigens.
  • In September 2020, the FDA granted the device an emergency use authorization.
  • The new clearance will eventually

