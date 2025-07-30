Sequans Communications Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 10:45 AM ETSequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.5M.
  • Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

