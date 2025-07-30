- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.5M.
- Over the last 2 years, SQNS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Sequans Communications Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
