Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

  • Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

