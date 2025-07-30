Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.95B.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
