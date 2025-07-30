- California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.46M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
California Water Service Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CWT Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CWT
|-
|-
|California Water Service Group