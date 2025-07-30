California Water Service Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 11:07 AM ETCalifornia Water Service Group (CWT) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $243.46M (-0.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CWT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CWT--
California Water Service Group

Trending Analysis

Trending News