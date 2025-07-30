- CaixaBank, S.A. press release (OTCPK:CAIXY): Q2 Net interest income amounted to €2,636 million (-0.4%) as a consequence of the environment of interest rates reducing lending rates and the lower contribution by net financial intermediaries. This is partially offset by greater volumes, lower costs of customer deposits and wholesale funding and the increased contribution of fixed income.
- The attributable profit of €1,482 million
CaixaBank, S.A. reports Q2 results
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About CAIXY Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|CAIXY
|-
|-
|CaixaBank, S.A.