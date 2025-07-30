CaixaBank, S.A. reports Q2 results

Jul. 30, 2025 12:34 PM ETCaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) StockBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CaixaBank, S.A. press release (OTCPK:CAIXY): Q2 Net interest income amounted to €2,636 million (-0.4%) as a consequence of the environment of interest rates reducing lending rates and the lower contribution by net financial intermediaries. This is partially offset by greater volumes, lower costs of customer deposits and wholesale funding and the increased contribution of fixed income.
  • The attributable profit of €1,482 million

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About CAIXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAIXY--
CaixaBank, S.A.

Trending Analysis

Trending News