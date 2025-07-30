Old Dominion outlines cautious optimism for sequential revenue improvement as demand environment remains uncertain

Jul. 30, 2025 12:39 PM ETOld Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Kevin M. Freeman, President and CEO, stated that "Old Dominion second quarter financial results reflect continued softness in the domestic economy. Although our revenue decreased in the quarter due to a decline in
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About ODFL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ODFL--
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News