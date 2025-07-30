- City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.27 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.26M (-0.1% Y/Y).
