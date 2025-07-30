- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) declares $0.24/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 2.15%
- Payable Oct. 15; for shareholders of record Sept. 10; ex-div Sept. 10.
- See OXY Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
More on Occidental Petroleum
- Occidental Petroleum: Prepare For DAC-Ing
- Occidental Petroleum: There's Big Value In One Of The Best Oil Stocks In The U.S.
- Occidental Petroleum: The Oil Compounder
- Occidental Petroleum says Q2 U.S. Gulf production hit by curtailments
- SA Asks: What are the best energy stocks amid the Middle East crisis?