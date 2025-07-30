Tech Voices: Palo Alto-CyberArk, Foxconn AI data centers, Swiss chips

TechM&ATech Voices: Palo Alto-CyberArk, Foxconn AI data centers, Swiss chipsJul. 30, 2025 1:54 PM ETPalo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Stock, CYBR Stock, FXCOF Stock, RNMBF Stock, RNMBY StockAAPLBy: Val Brickates Kennedy, SA News EditorPlay(2min)Robert WaySeeking Alpha's roundup of statements, announcements and remarks that could impact the technology sector. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) has agreed to acquire identity security firm CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR) through a cash and stock deal that values the cybersecurityRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »Related StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgPANW--Palo Alto Networks, Inc.CYBR--CyberArk Software Ltd.FXCOF--Foxconn Technology Co., Ltd.RNMBF--Rheinmetall AGCompareTrending AnalysisTrending News