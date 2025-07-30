- Valaris (NYSE:VAL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $582.82M (-4.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Valaris Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
