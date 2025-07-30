- Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- Over the last 1 year, KEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Kirby Q2 Earnings Preview
