Kirby Q2 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 2:13 PM ETKirby Corporation (KEX) StockBy: Khushi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • Over the last 1 year, KEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.

