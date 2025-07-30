Huntington Ingalls Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 2:50 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.39 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (-2.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.

