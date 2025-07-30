- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.39 (-22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (-2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Huntington Ingalls Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
