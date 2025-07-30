- Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+1.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.
Xylem Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About XYL Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|XYL
|-
|-
|Xylem Inc.