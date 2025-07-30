Xylem Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 2:56 PM ETXylem Inc. (XYL) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (+1.8% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, XYL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 5 downward.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About XYL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XYL--
Xylem Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News