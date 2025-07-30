- Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $583.53M.
- Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Trinity Industries Q2 2025 Earnings Preview
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About TRN Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|TRN
|-
|-
|Trinity Industries, Inc.