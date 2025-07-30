Trinity Industries Q2 2025 Earnings Preview

Jul. 30, 2025 3:02 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) StockBy: Nivedita Hazra, SA News Editor
  • Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 31st, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $583.53M.
  • Over the last 2 years, TRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

About TRN Stock

Trinity Industries, Inc.

