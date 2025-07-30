HealthcareOn the MoveAnika slumps after trial setback for cartilage repair productJul. 30, 2025 3:18 PM ETAnika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) StockBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News EditorPlay(1min)mphillips007Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) fell ~27% on Wednesday after the orthopedic product developer announced that its cartilage repair therapy Hyalofast failed to succeed in a U.S.-based pivotal trial. Citing data from its FastTRACK study, Anika (NASDAQ:ANIK) said that while HyalofastRecommended For YouMore Trending NewsSee More »About ANIK StockSymbolLast Price% Chg1D5D1M6M1Y5Y10YMarket CapPEYield Rev Growth (YoY)Short InterestPrev. CloseCompare to PeersRelated StocksSymbolLast Price% ChgANIK--Anika Therapeutics, Inc.Trending AnalysisTrending News