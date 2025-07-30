Marathon Petroleum declares $0.91 dividend

Jul. 30, 2025 3:27 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) StockBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About MPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPC--
Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News