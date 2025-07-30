AvalonBay Communities FFO of $2.82 beats by $0.01

- AvalonBay Communities press release (NYSE:AVB): Q2 FFO of $2.82 beats by $0.01.
-
For its third quarter and full year 2025 financial outlook, the Company expects the following:
Projected EPS, Projected FFO and Projected Core FFO Outlook (1)
Q3 2025
Full Year 2025
Low
High
Low
High
Projected EPS
$
2.41
—
$
2.51
$
7.75
—
$
8.15
Projected FFO per share
$
2.72
—
$
2.82
$
11.06
—
$
11.46
Projected Core FFO per share
$
2.75
—
$
2.85
$
11.19
—
$
11.59
