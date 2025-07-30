AvalonBay Communities FFO of $2.82 beats by $0.01

Jul. 30, 2025 4:22 PM ETAvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) StockBy: Harsh Shukla, SA News Editor
  • AvalonBay Communities press release (NYSE:AVB): Q2 FFO of $2.82 beats by $0.01.

  • For its third quarter and full year 2025 financial outlook, the Company expects the following:

    Projected EPS, Projected FFO and Projected Core FFO Outlook (1)

    Q3 2025

    Full Year 2025

    Low

    High

    Low

    High

    Projected EPS

    $

    2.41

    $

    2.51

    $

    7.75

    $

    8.15

    Projected FFO per share

    $

    2.72

    $

    2.82

    $

    11.06

    $

    11.46

    Projected Core FFO per share

    $

    2.75

    $

    2.85

    $

    11.19

    $

    11.59

