Ethan Allen Interiors declares $0.39 dividend &special cash dividend of $0.25/share

- Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) declares $0.39/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 5.29%
- The Board approved a special cash dividend of $0.25/share payable
- Payable Aug. 28; for shareholders of record Aug. 13; ex-div Aug. 13.
