Agnico Eagle Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.82B beats by $120M

  • Agnico Eagle press release (NYSE:AEM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $2.82B (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Full year expected payable gold production in 2025 remains unchanged at 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, with total cash costs

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AEM
--
AEM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News