Earnings NewsAgnico Eagle Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.82B beats by $120MJul. 30, 2025 5:04 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Stock, AEM:CA StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor5 CommentsPlay(<1min) Agnico Eagle press release (NYSE:AEM): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.94 beats by $0.14. Revenue of $2.82B (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $120M. Full year expected payable gold production in 2025 remains unchanged at 3.3 to 3.5 million ounces, with total cash costs