- Valaris press release (NYSE:VAL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.36.
- Revenue of $615.2M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $33.65M.
- Revenue efficiency of 96%.
- The Company's second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $201 million exceeded guidance of $140 to $160 million due to strong operating results and the $24 million benefit from the favorable arbitration outcome noted above.
