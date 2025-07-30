Valaris GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.36, revenue of $615.2M beats by $33.65M

Jul. 30, 2025 5:18 PM ETValaris Limited (VAL) StockBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Valaris press release (NYSE:VAL): Q2 GAAP EPS of $1.61 beats by $0.36.
  • Revenue of $615.2M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $33.65M.
  • Revenue efficiency of 96%.
  • The Company's second quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $201 million exceeded guidance of $140 to $160 million due to strong operating results and the $24 million benefit from the favorable arbitration outcome noted above.

