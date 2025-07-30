First Commonwealth Financial projects NIM to reach low to mid 3.90% by year-end 2025 as CenterBank acquisition boosts growth

Jul. 30, 2025 6:00 PM ETFirst Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Q2 2025

Management View

  • President and CEO Thomas Michael Price reported "core earnings per share of $0.38 surpasses consensus estimates by $0.03 and was an improvement from the $0.32 reported in the first quarter." Price highlighted a "core

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About FCF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FCF--
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News