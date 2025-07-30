Meta signals $66B–$72B 2025 capex outlook as superintelligence and AI investments accelerate

Jul. 30, 2025 7:49 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (META) Stock, META:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Meta Platforms (META) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Mark Elliot Zuckerberg opened with "We had another strong quarter with more than 3.4 billion people using at least one of our apps each day and strong engagement across the board." He
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News