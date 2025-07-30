Neurocrine refines INGREZZA net sales guidance to $2.5B-$2.55B while CRENESSITY surges, driving revenue growth and pipeline expansion

Jul. 30, 2025 8:19 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Kyle W. Gano highlighted "standout second quarter that delivered high double-digit growth which showcased our diversified revenue profile and highlighted the organization's ongoing evolution." The CEO emphasized strong performance from INGREZZA, citing "another record

Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About NBIX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIX--
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Trending Analysis

Trending News