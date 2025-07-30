United Therapeutics outlines $1B share repurchase and 12% revenue growth while advancing TETON 2 data catalyst

Jul. 30, 2025 10:51 PM ETUnited Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: United Therapeutics (UTHR) Q2 2025

Management View

  • Martine A. Rothblatt, CEO, highlighted, "United Therapeutics has achieved another record quarter of earnings, marking 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit year-over-year revenue growth." She attributed performance to the "robust Tyvaso franchise," noting record results for Tyvaso DPI and
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About UTHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UTHR--
United Therapeutics Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News