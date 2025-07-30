Western Digital targets 22% revenue growth for Q1 2026 as AI demand fuels nearline HDD expansion

Jul. 30, 2025 10:56 PM ETWestern Digital Corporation (WDC) StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Western Digital (WDC) Q4 2025

Management View

  • Tiang Yew Tan, CEO, introduced Kris Sennesael as the new Chief Financial Officer, stating "Kris brings extensive experience and a strong track record as a public company CFO. His leadership will be instrumental as we
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About WDC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WDC--
Western Digital Corporation

Trending Analysis

Trending News