Bausch Health reaffirms 2025 revenue target of $4.95B–$5.1B as debt reduction and pipeline expansion advance

Jul. 30, 2025 11:31 PM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Stock, BHC:CA StockAI-Generated Earnings Calls Insights

Earnings Call Insights: Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Q2 2025

Management View

  • CEO Thomas J. Appio highlighted the ninth consecutive quarter of revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth for Bausch Health, excluding Bausch + Lomb, noting 5% year-over-year revenue growth and 10% adjusted EBITDA growth. Appio stated, "We delivered year-over-year
Seeking Alpha's Disclaimer: The earnings call insights are compilations of earnings call transcripts and other content available on the Seeking Alpha website. The insights are generated by an AI tool and have not been curated or reviewed by editors. Due to inherent limitations in using AI-based tools, the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the earnings call insights cannot be guaranteed. Please see full earnings call transcripts here. The earnings call insights are intended for informational purposes only. Seeking Alpha does not take account of your objectives or your financial situation and does not offer any personalized investment advice. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BHC
--
BHC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News