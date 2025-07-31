- Easterly Government (NYSE:DEA) declares $0.45/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 8.13%
- Payable Aug. 25; for shareholders of record Aug. 13; ex-div Aug. 13.
