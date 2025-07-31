Euronet Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.10, revenue of $1.07B misses by $10M

- Euronet press release (NASDAQ:EEFT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.07B (+8.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $206.2 million, a 16% increase from $178.2 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).
- OutlookTaking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, the Company anticipates its 2025 adjusted EPS will grow 12% to 16% year-over-year, consistent with its 10- and 20-year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.
