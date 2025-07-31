Euronet Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.10, revenue of $1.07B misses by $10M

Jul. 31, 2025 1:21 AM ETEuronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Euronet press release (NASDAQ:EEFT): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.56 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $1.07B (+8.5% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA2 of $206.2 million, a 16% increase  from $178.2 million (11% increase on a constant currency basis).
  • OutlookTaking into consideration recent trends in the business and the global economy, the Company anticipates its 2025 adjusted EPS will grow 12% to 16% year-over-year, consistent with its 10- and 20-year compounded annualized growth rates. This outlook does not include any changes that may develop in foreign exchange rates, interest rates or other unforeseen factors.

