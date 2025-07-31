Samsung Electronics reports Q2 results; sees steep drop in Q2 operating profit

Jul. 31, 2025 2:34 AM ETSamsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (SSNLF) StockBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Samsung Electronics press release (OTCPK:SSNLF): Q2 operating profit decreased to KRW 4.7 trillion, plunging from the KRW 10.44 trillion recorded in the same period last year.
  • Revenue of KRW 74.6T (+0.7% Y/Y), a decrease of 5.8% compared to the previous quarter.
  • Samsung Display Corporation

Recommended For You

More Trending News

See More »

About SSNLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSNLF--
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Trending Analysis

Trending News