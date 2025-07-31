- Samsung Electronics press release (OTCPK:SSNLF): Q2 operating profit decreased to KRW 4.7 trillion, plunging from the KRW 10.44 trillion recorded in the same period last year.
- Revenue of KRW 74.6T (+0.7% Y/Y), a decrease of 5.8% compared to the previous quarter.
- Samsung Display Corporation
Samsung Electronics reports Q2 results; sees steep drop in Q2 operating profit
Recommended For You
More Trending News
About SSNLF Stock
Compare to Peers
Related Stocks
|Symbol
|Last Price
|% Chg
|SSNLF
|-
|-
|Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.